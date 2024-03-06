Part of Odesa left without electricity as drone attacks on city continue

A drone attack on the night of 5-6 March has cut part of Odesa off from the electricity supply.

Source: Odesa-based media outlet Dumskaya

Details: Local journalists say the Moldavanka district and part of the city centre have been left without power.

Background: The Russians launched drones on the evening of 5 March, following which explosions were heard in Odesa.

