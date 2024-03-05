All Sections
Macron's statement does not help solve Ukraine's problems – German Defence Minister

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 5 March 2024, 20:13
Macron's statement does not help solve Ukraine's problems – German Defence Minister
Boris Pistoriu. Stock photo: Getty Images

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has said that French President Emmanuel Macron's call for Ukraine's allies "not to be cowards" does not help solve the problems with military support for Ukraine.

Source: Pistorius during a visit to Sweden on 5 March, reported by AFP

Details: Pistorius said that discussions about Western troops in Ukraine or "whether we have more courage or less courage" were not needed.

"This is something that does not really help solve the problems we have when it comes to helping Ukraine," Pistorius added.

Background

  • Speaking about Russia's war against Ukraine, Macron said it was time to step up and "not be cowards".
  • Macron said last week that "we cannot rule out" the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine. He later added that his words had been carefully considered.
  • At the same time, Macron's statements provoked a negative reaction from the governments of the allied countries, whose leaders were quick to assure that they would not send any troops to Ukraine. 

Subjects: MacronGermanyUkrainewar
