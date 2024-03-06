Russian agent, who leaked info while serving in Ukrainian Armed Forces, detained in Vinnytsia Oblast by Security Service

Law enforcement officers have detained a Russian agent in Vinnytsia Oblast. The man joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine to gather and relay intelligence about the Defence Forces near Bakhmut to the Russians, and later attempted to escape to the unrecognised state of Transnistria in Moldova.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine (SSU); the Prosecutor General’s Office

Quote from SSU: "As the investigation revealed, in 2023, he approached the local military enlistment office and was mobilised into one of the brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. After joining the military unit, he was later deployed to the Ukrainian positions near Bakhmut.

Upon arriving in the frontline territory of Donetsk Oblast, the man began leaking information to occupiers about the locations and movements of Ukrainian military units near the front line."

Photo: SSU

Details: Investigation material indicates that the junior sergeant was transmitting intelligence information to a chatbot operated by Russian intelligence. After several leaks, the man escaped from the area where his unit was stationed and took a taxi to the Vinnytsia border, intending to reach the Russia-aligned unrecognised state of Transnistria from there.

Photo: the Prosecutor General’s Office

Law enforcement officers detained the suspect as he prepared to cross the border river using a wetsuit and flippers. SSU investigators served the man with a notice of suspicion of state treason and desertion.

Currently, he is in custody, facing the possibility of a life sentence.

