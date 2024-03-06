First loss of HIMARS in over 18 months requires thorough investigation – Secretary of Parliamentary Committee

Roman Kostenko, Secretary of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence, has reacted to a video that has emerged online and appears to show the destruction of a HIMARS multiple launch rocket system (MLRS). Kostenko noted that the first loss of a HIMARS in more than a year and a half requires a thorough investigation.

Source: Roman Kostenko on Svoboda.Live (a Radio Liberty project)

Quote: "It takes a lot of time to aim an Iskander like that... Let the experts investigate why this happened – of course, the HIMARS was firing from the rear, and we see that the enemy's intelligence is working to detect HIMARS now.

When they fly like this and are ‘traceable’, there are conventional means, even at our tactical level, sometimes at the operational level, and you can see what is flying above you. That's why we need to understand who provided air defence and who provided air security.

I am sure that if there are tablets showing UAV flights at platoon and company commander level, then at HIMARS level, every vehicle should have one, and it should see what is flying overhead and take a position based on that."

Details: Earlier, Russian sources and media outlets disseminated a video that appeared to show the Russian military hitting a Ukrainian HIMARS MLRS more than 40 km away from the current front line. This happened near the village of Nykanorivka in Donetsk Oblast, the American outlet Newsweek reported, referring to the footage.

The Russian General Staff has claimed to have hit HIMARS MLRS multiple times, but so far the Russian side has not provided any confirmation.

