Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 21 February 2024, 09:23
Killed Russian soldiers at the training ground near Volnovakha. Photo: anonymous Telegram channels

The Russian division of the BBC has reported that Ukraine’s Armed Forces likely struck a formation of the Russian Motor Rifle Brigade in the occupied part of Donetsk Oblast on 20 February while the Russians were awaiting their commander. As a result of the strike, at least 60 Russian occupiers were killed, according to various estimates.

Source: Russian BBC service with reference to its sources, as well as photos and videos from the scene

Quote: "Several sources familiar with the situation informed Russian BBC service that Ukrainian forces likely launched two HIMARS missiles at the training ground near the village of Trudivske in the Volnovakha district of Donetsk Oblast at midday on 20 February. 

At the time of the strike, soldiers of the 36th Separate Guards Motor Rifle Brigade (Military Unit 06705), permanently stationed in the town of Borzya, Zabaykalsky Krai, were deployed at the training ground.

Soldiers from the 4th, 5th, and 6th companies of this brigade were lined up on the training ground awaiting the arrival of Major General Oleg Moiseev, Commander of the 29th Army of the Eastern Military District."

Details: A surviving Russian soldier, commenting on the BBC’s video, said, '"The commanders lined us up in an open field". 

The BBC reported having over 10 photographs and videos from the training ground immediately after the strike, depicting dozens of recently-dead people. They mention refraining from publishing these materials due to ethical considerations.

 
Photo: Anonymous telegram channels

According to various estimates, including those of the soldiers from the 36th Brigade, at least 60 individuals may have died as a result of the strike.

Subjects: Armed ForceswarHIMARSRussia
