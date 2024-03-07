Ukrainian border guards apprehend Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group in Sumy Oblast

Ukrainian border guards have stopped a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group (SRG) from infiltrating Sumy Oblast in the country's north.

Source: Ukraine's State Border Guard Service (SBGS)

Quote: "Border guards detected several individuals of an enemy SRG moving from the territory of the aggressor country to Sumy Oblast last night."

Advertisement:

Details: Ukrainian soldiers reportedly engaged the SRG right away. The Russians retreated, returning fire with small arms and grenade launchers. Information on Russian losses is currently still being gathered.

Background: On 3 February, traffic on stretches of road within a 5-kilometre zone of the border with Russia was banned in Sumy Oblast.

On 4 February, soldiers of Ukraine's Territorial Defence Forces stopped a Russian SRG attempting to infiltrate Sumy Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!