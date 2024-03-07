All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian border guards apprehend Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group in Sumy Oblast

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 7 March 2024, 10:40
Ukrainian border guards apprehend Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group in Sumy Oblast
A Ukrainian soldier. Photo: Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service

Ukrainian border guards have stopped a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group (SRG) from infiltrating Sumy Oblast in the country's north.

Source: Ukraine's State Border Guard Service (SBGS)

Quote: "Border guards detected several individuals of an enemy SRG moving from the territory of the aggressor country to Sumy Oblast last night."

Advertisement:

Details: Ukrainian soldiers reportedly engaged the SRG right away. The Russians retreated, returning fire with small arms and grenade launchers. Information on Russian losses is currently still being gathered.

Background: On 3 February, traffic on stretches of road within a 5-kilometre zone of the border with Russia was banned in Sumy Oblast.

On 4 February, soldiers of Ukraine's Territorial Defence Forces stopped a Russian SRG attempting to infiltrate Sumy Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Sumy Oblastborder
Advertisement:

Ukrainian journalists film Poland's trade with Russia and were deported with their property seized – video

Russian volunteer soldiers announce strikes on Russian positions in Belgorod and Kursk

Putin says he is ready for nuclear war against West

Putin reacts to raid in Russia's border area by Ukraine's volunteer soldiers from Russia, claiming they are foreign mercenaries

Putin again claims to be ready for peace talks but only with guarantees for Moscow

Peace plans will not work without Russia – Erdoğan

All News
Sumy Oblast
Russians attack Sumy Oblast with guided bombs and rockets
Man injured in Sumy Oblast due to Russian attack
Russians attack two communities in Sumy Oblast with unguided rockets and another with 37 air-dropped mines
RECENT NEWS
14:57
EXPLAINERWhat's going on with American aid to Ukraine and chances to unlock it
14:41
Strike on apartment block in Sumy: Body recovered from rubble – video
14:34
Real Kalibr missiles vs HIMARS decoys. How fake weapons are used at the front
14:23
UK intelligence explains how residents of temporarily occupied territories are forced to vote for Putin
14:22
Death toll in Kryvyi Rih rises to 5
13:57
Russia continues offensive actions on eastern front, Ukraine's military chief says – photo
13:57
Coalition partners urge Scholz to change his mind on Taurus missiles for Ukraine
13:30
Ukrainian journalists film Poland's trade with Russia and were deported with their property seized – video
13:19
Poland joins Czech initiative in procuring shells for Ukraine
13:19
Putin threatens to deploy weapon systems on Finnish border because of its NATO membership again
All News
Advertisement: