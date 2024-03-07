Russians attack Sumy Oblast with guided bombs and rockets

Destruction in Sumy Oblast as a result of Russian attacks. Stock photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

The Russians carried out 19 attacks on the territory of Sumy Oblast, using unguided missiles, air-dropped mines, and launching guided bombs, over the past 24 hours.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: In total, there were 91 explosions observed during the day. Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Seredyna-Buda and Znob-Novhorod hromadas came under Russian fire [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

The Russians launched four aerial guided bombs, causing three explosions in Seredyna-Buda hromada. One bomb was used for remote mining of the territory with submunitions (cluster munitions).

19 air-dropped mines were used on Velyka Pysarivka hromada.

The Russians launched an airstrike, using rockets, on Bilopillia hromada (10 explosions) and opened fire from mortars (six explosions).

Khotin hromada came under mortar fire (10 explosions).

There were also attacks with mortars (three explosions) and artillery (five explosions) on Yunakivka hromada.

The Russians deployed mortars (12 explosions) and multiple-launch rocket systems (eight explosions) to attack Krasnopillia hromada.

Znob-Novhorod hromada came under attack from multiple-launch rocket systems (10 explosions) and artillery (four explosions).

