Police officers injured and service vehicles damaged in Russian UAV attack on Kherson Oblast

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 2 March 2024, 15:57
Police officers injured and service vehicles damaged in Russian UAV attack on Kherson Oblast
The aftermath of a Russian attack on Kherson Oblast. Photo: Ukraine's National Police

Russian drones targeted Kherson Oblast on 1 March, leaving police officers injured.

Source: a report from the National Police of Ukraine (NPU)

Details: The report noted that two officers of the Kakhovka District Police Department, aged 36 and 37, had sustained shrapnel wounds to the body caused by an explosion of a Russian UAV, and had been taken to hospital.

A Russian First-Person View (FPV) kamikaze drone damaged a police car in the town of Beryslav, but no officers were injured.

The Russians also dropped ordnance from a UAV on the settlement of Zmiivka, damaging a police vehicle but leaving no one injured.

