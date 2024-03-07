All Sections
Russians drop aerial bomb on Kostiantynivka, injuring 2 civilians

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 7 March 2024, 18:41
Russians drop aerial bomb on Kostiantynivka, injuring 2 civilians
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russians conducted an airstrike on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast, injuring two people at around 15:10 on 7 March.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "As a result of the strike of a munition on a private residential building, two citizens were injured: A man, 43, with cut wounds to the head was treated on the site, and a woman, 76, was taken to hospital with a mine-blast injury and a facial wound."

Details: At the time of the attack, the people who were injured were in their homes and sustained injuries from broken glass. 

In addition, the blast wave damaged at least 35 households, two apartment buildings, an administrative building, a power grid and five cars.

Quote: "Prosecutors are taking all possible and necessary measures to document war crimes committed by representatives of the Russian armed forces."

Subjects: Donetsk OblastKostiantynivkawar
Donetsk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
14:57
