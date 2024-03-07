All Sections
Russians drop bomb on Toretsk, wounding three civilians

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 7 March 2024, 14:12
Russians drop bomb on Toretsk, wounding three civilians
Photo: Prosecutor’s Office

The Russians dropped a KAB-500 bomb on a residential neighbourhood in Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast, injuring three people.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: The investigation stated that the Russians launched an airstrike on Toretsk at 11:10 on 7 March. Once again, they used KAB-500s against the civilian population.

The bomb hit a street in a residential area where three neighbours were standing at the time – a 47-year-old resident and 63-year-old man and woman.

They were provided with medical assistance for a concussion, an arm wound and a fracture.

Several houses were damaged, and a fire broke out in one of them after a munition exploded.

A pre-trial investigation into the criminal cases over the violation of laws and customs of war has been initiated.

Subjects: Donetsk Oblastwarwar crimes
