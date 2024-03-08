All Sections
Public sector worker salary arrears grow in occupied parts of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 8 March 2024, 02:26
Stock photo: Freepik

Ukraine’s National Resistance Center has stated that salary arrears to public sector employees are growing in the temporarily occupied parts of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center  

Details: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center noted that delays in the payment of salaries have been recorded in the temporarily occupied parts of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts since the beginning of 2024.

In particular, employees of municipal institutions, as well as some educational institutions and kindergartens, have not been paid.

Quote: "Thus, on the eve of the ‘elections’, the humanitarian crisis in the region intensifies, which allows the enemy to plant its financial aid in exchange for participation in the vote."

Subjects: occupationKherson OblastZaporizhzhia Oblast
