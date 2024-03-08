France plans to expand training programme for Ukrainian military

Ukrainian soldier. Stock photo: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

France intends to expand the training programme for the Ukrainian military, which is one of the aspects of Paris' support for Kyiv, along with the provision of equipment and financial assistance.

Source: French Ministry of Defence, cited by European Pravda

Details: A press release from the defence ministry says that in 2024, Paris plans to expand training for Ukrainian airmen and sailors.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Training is one of the components of French support for Kyiv, along with the supply of arms and financial assistance. [...] In total, since the beginning of the war, France has trained almost 10,000 Ukrainian servicemen, including 8,800 in 2023," the Ministry of Defence said.

The Ministry notes that the training is conducted in three areas:

tactics, use and maintenance of the weapons provided;

specialised training, covering such areas as medical care, logistics, mine clearance and reconnaissance with the use of armoured vehicles;

tactical training for units focused on urban and trench warfare.

Earlier, the French Ministry of Defence published a list of military aid provided to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.

The day before, French President Emmanuel Macron told French party leaders that there are no "red lines" in supporting Ukraine.

On 17 February, French President Emmanuel Macron instructed the government to "make a statement to parliament" regarding the bilateral security agreement signed with Ukraine on 16 February and the situation in Ukraine in general, after which there will be a "debate and vote".

For the second week in a row, Europe has been discussing Macron's statement about the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine, which has caused an uproar.

Support UP or become our patron!

