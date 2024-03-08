All Sections
US prepares UN Security Council resolution on nuclear weapons in space

Friday, 8 March 2024, 09:09
US prepares UN Security Council resolution on nuclear weapons in space
The United Nations. Stock photo: Getty Images

The United States is preparing a UN Security Council resolution that will warn all nations of the dangers of deploying nuclear weapons in space.

Source: Bloomberg with reference to its sources, reported by European Pravda

Details: Bloomberg sources stated that the resolution will be presented during Japan's presidency of the Security Council this month. It is likely to reiterate the countries' obligations under the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, which prohibits the deployment of nuclear weapons in orbit.

The project is still in its early stages and has not been widely circulated.

At the same time, the Security Council already intends to discuss nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation at its meeting on 18 March.

The administration of US President Joe Biden has launched a campaign to deter Russia after reports that the Kremlin is developing weapons capable of destroying satellites in space.

Bloomberg sources said that the United States had informed its allies that Russia could deploy either live nuclear weapons or a dummy warhead in space this year.

At the same time, Bloomberg noted that any attempt to mention Russia in the resolution is likely to fail, as Russia has the right to veto resolutions as a permanent member of the Security Council.

However, a mildly worded resolution on the more important principles at stake could gain the support of Russia as well as other countries that the US is seeking assistance from, including China and India. Both countries, as the sources said, have more influence on Russia.

Background:

  • The United States privately warned Russia against deploying new nuclear weapons in space that could disable a large number of satellites.
  • Officially, the United States informed Congress and allies in Europe of new intelligence data related to Russia's nuclear capabilities that could pose an international threat. 
  • Sources later said that the warning concerned Russian space and satellite capabilities.

Subjects: USAnuclear weapons
