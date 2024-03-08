All Sections
Biden: Ukraine can stop Putin if we provide necessary weapons

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 8 March 2024, 04:40
Biden: Ukraine can stop Putin if we provide necessary weapons
US President Joe Biden mentioned the necessity of assistance to Ukraine in the opening minutes of his State of the Union address.

Source: Biden’s address 

Quote: "Ukraine can stop Putin if we stand with Ukraine and provide the weapons it needs to defend itself."

"But now assistance for Ukraine is being blocked by those who want us to walk away from our leadership in the world."

"If the United States walks away now, it will put Ukraine at risk. Europe at risk."

"My message to President Putin is simple. We will not walk away."

"History is watching, just like history watched three years ago on January 6th."

Details: Biden stepped up calls for the US to continue providing assistance to Ukraine, saying that freedom and democracy are under threat "both at home and overseas".

He said the purpose of his speech was to "wake up the Congress and alert the American people" that democracy is under threat.

Quote: "If anybody in this room thinks Putin will stop at Ukraine, I assure you, he will not."

"We must stand up to Putin."

Details: The president once again noted that Ukraine is asking for military assistance and weapons to fight back against Russia, but not for American personnel.

Quote: "They are not asking for American soldiers. In fact, there are no American soldiers at war in Ukraine. And I am determined to keep it that way."

Details: Biden also criticised the previous comments of former President Donald Trump [without naming him], who told Putin to "do whatever the hell you want".

Background:

