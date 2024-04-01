4-day protest against Netanyahu's government continues in Israel – video

Protest in Israel. Photo: The Times of Israel

Thousands of protesters filled the streets outside the Knesset [the Israeli parliament] in Jerusalem on Sunday evening (31 March), kicking off a four-day protest demanding the government's resignation.

Source: The Times of Israel

Details: The protest organisers urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government to resign, hold early elections in Israel, and for the country's leaders to agree to a deal to release 130 hostages held in Gaza since the 7 October Hamas attack.

The organisers claimed that over 100,000 people attended the rally, while media reports indicated tens of thousands.

Many participants in the rally in Jerusalem expressed distrust that Netanyahu is still in power and that the country has not yet held elections six months after the Hamas terrorist attack.

Police reported that at least one protester had been detained.

As night fell on Sunday, protesters set up over 100 tents outside the Knesset.

Background:

The UN Security Council has adopted a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian terrorists with Hamas, as well as the release of all hostages, after the United States abstained from voting. The remaining 14 members of the Security Council voted in favour of the resolution proposed by 10 of its elected members.

In late March, Netanyahu cancelled a planned delegation trip to Washington, DC, which US President Joe Biden personally requested.

