All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US Congress rejects Republican bill that allocates money only to Israel

Ivashkiv OlenaWednesday, 7 February 2024, 04:44
US Congress rejects Republican bill that allocates money only to Israel
US Congress. Photo: Getty Images

The US House of Representatives has rejected a Republican bill that would have provided US$17.6 billion to Israel on Tuesday, 6 February.

Source: Reuters

Details: The Democrats stated they want to vote on a broader bill that also includes assistance to Ukraine, international humanitarian funding and new border security money. 

Advertisement:

The vote was 250 to 180. It fell short of passing the bill as it was presented under an expedited procedure requiring a two-thirds majority.

Voting was mostly along party lines, although 14 Republicans opposed the bill and 46 Democrats supported it.

Assistance to Israel, one of the largest US foreign aid recipients, traditionally has strong bipartisan support in Congress. However, many opponents called the House bill a political ploy by Republicans to divert attention from the bill, which combines an overhaul of US immigration policy and new border security funding, as well as aid for Ukraine, Israel and partners in the Indo-Pacific region.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: USAIsrael
Advertisement:

10,000 sq. m of land in Kharkiv polluted by strike on oil depot

German PM believes Europe should move to large-scale arms production

EU approves first step to use Russia's frozen assets in Ukraine's favour

Russia uses Zircon hypersonic missile in Ukraine – forensic expertise – video

EU proposes sanctions against Chinese firms that aid Russia – Bloomberg

Zelenskyy holds first Staff meeting with new Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi

All News
USA
Senate Republicans prepare to fail vote on Ukraine funding deal
Border deal including assistance for Ukraine could face "death by committee" in US Senate
Biden to veto bill to support Israel without Ukraine – White House
RECENT NEWS
23:44
Belarusian ice hockey team disqualified from selection for Olympics, where they could have played Ukraine
22:58
Zelenskyy plans European tour to discuss weapons and security guarantees – Bloomberg
22:57
Explosions rock Dnipro as Russians launch attack drones
22:28
Power engineers have reconnected over 40,000 energy consumers in Pavlograd
22:13
Ukraine's Defence Ministry adopts draft National Mine Action Strategy to 2033
21:59
10,000 sq. m of land in Kharkiv polluted by strike on oil depot
21:29
France uncovers Russia's disinformation campaign justifying war in Ukraine
20:56
German PM believes Europe should move to large-scale arms production
20:27
Czech partner of Ukrainian Defenсe Industry has not started repairing T-64 tanks for Kyiv
20:27
2 men stepped on Russian mine in Kherson Oblast village
All News
Advertisement: