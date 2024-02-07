US Congress rejects Republican bill that allocates money only to Israel

The US House of Representatives has rejected a Republican bill that would have provided US$17.6 billion to Israel on Tuesday, 6 February.

Source: Reuters

Details: The Democrats stated they want to vote on a broader bill that also includes assistance to Ukraine, international humanitarian funding and new border security money.

The vote was 250 to 180. It fell short of passing the bill as it was presented under an expedited procedure requiring a two-thirds majority.

Voting was mostly along party lines, although 14 Republicans opposed the bill and 46 Democrats supported it.

Assistance to Israel, one of the largest US foreign aid recipients, traditionally has strong bipartisan support in Congress. However, many opponents called the House bill a political ploy by Republicans to divert attention from the bill, which combines an overhaul of US immigration policy and new border security funding, as well as aid for Ukraine, Israel and partners in the Indo-Pacific region.

