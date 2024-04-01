All Sections
Fire breaks out at industrial plant in Russia's Yekaterinburg, eyewitnesses heard explosion first – photo, video

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 1 April 2024, 13:51
Photo: screenshot of a video

A fire covering an area of 4,000 sq. m broke out in a machinery room at the Uralmashzavod plant in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg on 1 April. Eyewitnesses had heard an explosion just before.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlets RIA Novosti, Dozhd and E1.RU    

Details: The Russian Emergencies Ministry reported that the roof of a workshop had caught fire on the territory of an industrial site in Yekaterinburg and that the fire covered an area of 4,000 sq. m.

Local media outlets reported that eyewitnesses heard something exploding first, after which smoke started pouring out.

The plant itself claimed that the building where the blaze occurred did not belong to them. "It’s not our building that’s on fire, it doesn’t belong to us. It is located on the Uralmashzavod industrial site, but a long way away from our production facilities, and we’re not the owners of that building," they said.

The cause of the fire has not been established. No casualties were reported.

For reference: Uralmashzavod is a Russian machine-building company based in the city of Yekaterinburg that manufactures equipment for the metallurgy, mining and energy industries.

