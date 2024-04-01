Ukraine serves notice of suspicion on Russian propagandist Margarita Simonyan over calls for genocide of Ukrainians

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has documented further crimes committed by Margarita Simonyan, a Russian propagandist and editor-in-chief of the Kremlin-aligned TV channel Russia Today who has been accused of calling for the genocide of Ukrainians.

Source: SSU; Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office

Details: Simonyan has been charged with encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine, the propaganda of war, the justification, recognition of the legitimacy, and denial of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine, the glorification of its participants, and public calls for genocide.

Investigators found that she was one of the first to support Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and the war crimes committed by Russian forces.

During a speech on one of her shows on 23 December 2023, she publicly called for the physical extermination of patriotic Ukrainians, especially residents of Ukraine's western oblasts.

The propagandist has repeatedly campaigned for Russia’s missile and bomb attacks on Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure to continue.

She regularly disseminates Kremlin narratives via her Telegram channel and on Russian TV, first and foremost during her appearances on a television programme hosted by another Russian propagandist, Vladimir Solovyov.

Background: Simonyan has already been served with a notice of suspicion for encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine – in March 2023.

