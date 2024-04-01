All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Another facility catches fire in Russia: electrical insulation manufacturing plant near Moscow ablaze – video

Yevhen KizilovMonday, 1 April 2024, 16:51
Another facility catches fire in Russia: electrical insulation manufacturing plant near Moscow ablaze – video
The Elektroizolit electrical insulation plant on fire near Moscow. Photo: Screenshot

A fire has broken out at the Elektroizolit plant, which produces electrical insulation, in the town of Khotkovo near Moscow. The fire has covered about 3,000 sq. m of the plant.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agencies RIA Novosti and TASS

Details: The roof of the plant is reportedly on fire.

Advertisement:

Media reports indicated no casualties, but four people have been evacuated.

Background:

  • A fire covering an area of 4,000 sq. m broke out in a machinery room at the Uralmashzavod plant in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg on 1 April. Eyewitnesses had heard an explosion just before.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: fireRussiaproduction
Advertisement:

Ukraine's spy chief foresees intensification of Russian offensive, doesn't rule out Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2024

Second dam bursts in Russia's Orsk: local refinery shut down, state of emergency declared – video

Ukrainian air defence destroys 17 Shahed UAVs launched by Russia to attack Ukraine overnight – Ukrainian General Staff

Ukraine's Security Service verifying information regarding summons allegedly issued to Ukrainian journalist following his investigation

Zelenskyy meets with US Congress delegation in Chernihiv Oblast – photo

Ukraine's Security Service chief says situation with draft notice for journalist will be addressed

All News
fire
Fire breaks out at industrial plant in Russia's Yekaterinburg, eyewitnesses heard explosion first – photo, video
Ukrainian forces down 8 Russian Shahed UAVs over Odesa Oblast, wreckage crash causes fire and power outage
Another oil refinery on fire in Russia – photo, video
RECENT NEWS
16:36
Ukraine's spy chief backs Pope's call for general prisoner swap: We just have to convince Russia
16:16
International partners allocate over US$700 million for humanitarian mine clearance in Ukraine
16:08
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief and Defence Minister comment on new military developments: Our enemies will bear their brunt
15:57
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence drones strike 4 Russian Su-30 jets and 1 amphibious aircraft in Yeysk, Russia
15:49
Polish food inspection service bans nearly 10 tonnes of Ukrainian ice cream
15:32
updatedRussians hit Kharkiv city centre, four strikes leave civilians wounded
14:58
"We are preparing a response": Zelenskyy holds talks with heads of Ukrainian military departments
14:29
UK Defence Intelligence: Russian battlefield losses decreased in March
13:55
Ukraine's spy chief foresees intensification of Russian offensive, doesn't rule out Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2024
13:28
Hungarian PM calls election of anti-Ukrainian president in Slovakia "a big win" for "advocates of peace"
All News
Advertisement: