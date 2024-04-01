Another facility catches fire in Russia: electrical insulation manufacturing plant near Moscow ablaze – video
Monday, 1 April 2024, 16:51
A fire has broken out at the Elektroizolit plant, which produces electrical insulation, in the town of Khotkovo near Moscow. The fire has covered about 3,000 sq. m of the plant.
Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agencies RIA Novosti and TASS
Details: The roof of the plant is reportedly on fire.
Media reports indicated no casualties, but four people have been evacuated.
Background:
- A fire covering an area of 4,000 sq. m broke out in a machinery room at the Uralmashzavod plant in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg on 1 April. Eyewitnesses had heard an explosion just before.
