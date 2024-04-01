All Sections
Russians attempt to attack on Novopavlivka front 18 times – General Staff

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 1 April 2024, 19:40
Stock photo: 53rd Mechanised Brigade of Ukraine

A total of 61 combat clashes occurred in the combat zone in Ukraine within the last 24 hours. In total, the Russians launched 7 missile attacks and 61 airstrikes, as well as 89 attacks with multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of the Ukrainian forces and populated areas.

Source: evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from 1 April

Quote: "Over the past day, the aircraft of the Defence Forces of Ukraine struck a control point and seven areas where the enemy’s manpower, armament and military equipment were concentrated.

Ukrainian missile units struck a UAV control station, an air defence system, two radio-electronic warfare stations, an ammunition storage point and a cluster of manpower of the Russians."

Details: On the Kupiansk front the Russians did not conduct offensive (assault) actions.

On the Lyman front the Defence Forces of Ukraine repelled eight attacks of the Russians near the settlement of Terny in Donetsk Oblast where the Russians tried to breach the defence of the Ukrainian forces.

On the Bakhmut front the Ukrainian forces repelled 14 attacks near the settlements of Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast; Spirne, Ivano-Darivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast where the Russians supported by aircraft tried to dislodge the Ukrainian units from their positions.

On the Avdiivka front the Defence Forces repelled six attacks near the settlements of Berdychi and Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast where the Russians tried to dislodge the Ukrainian units from the positions.

On the Novopavlivka front the Defence Forces continue to deter the Russians near the settlements of Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Velyka Novosilka and Urozhaine in Donetsk Oblast where the Russians supported by aircraft attempted to breach the Ukrainian defence 18 times.

On the Orikhiv front the Russians supported by aircraft launched two attacks on the positions of the Ukrainian forces near the settlement of Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast and to the northwest of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

On the Kherson front the Russians launched an attack on the positions of the Ukrainian forces near the settlement of Krynky in Kherson Oblast.

