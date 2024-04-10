Ukrainian Air Force destroys 14 Shaheds overnight

Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russians attacked Ukraine with 17 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs, two Iskander-K cruise missiles and 1 Iskander-M ballistic missile on the night of 9-10 April. Ukraine’s Air Forces managed to destroy 14 drones.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram

Quote from the Air Force: "A total of 14 Shaheds were shot down in Mykolaiv and Odesa oblasts. The attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces."

Details: It is reported that the Russians launched drones and missiles from temporarily occupied Crimea.

In addition, at around 20:00 on 9 April, air defence destroyed two Kh-59 missiles used by the Russians to attack Odesa.

