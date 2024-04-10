All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian Air Force destroys 14 Shaheds overnight

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 10 April 2024, 07:47
Ukrainian Air Force destroys 14 Shaheds overnight
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russians attacked Ukraine with 17 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs, two Iskander-K cruise missiles and 1 Iskander-M ballistic missile on the night of 9-10 April. Ukraine’s Air Forces managed to destroy 14 drones.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram

Quote from the Air Force: "A total of 14 Shaheds were shot down in Mykolaiv and Odesa oblasts. The attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces."

Advertisement:

Details: It is reported that the Russians launched drones and missiles from temporarily occupied Crimea.

In addition, at around 20:00 on 9 April, air defence destroyed two Kh-59 missiles used by the Russians to attack Odesa.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Ukraine's Air ForceShahed dronemissile strike
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation

France decides to invite Russia to anniversary of Allied landings in Normandy

China calls for peace conference to resolve war, but insists on joint participation of Russia and Ukraine

Mayor of Lebedyn, Sumy Oblast, killed in action

Zelenskyy says Ukraine can't win without US support

Polish farmers did not allow any Ukrainian lorries to cross on three routes on 15 April

All News
Ukraine's Air Force
Ukrainian air defence system destroyed all Russian Shaheds attacking Ukraine overnight
Ukrainian Air Force videos show anti-aircraft gunners destroying Russian drones by day and by night – video
Russian forces fire two missiles besides launching Shahed UAVs overnight
RECENT NEWS
17:29
EXPLAINERHow local elections in Poland serve as a wake up call for Tusk government
17:06
Russian forces attack Kherson from Dnipro's east bank
17:03
Ukraine's Ground Forces specify reason for converting 67th Brigade into military unit
16:39
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner on mobilisation law: Best option we could hope for
16:27
Brigadier General Hennadii Shapovalov appointed Commander of Ukraine's Operational Command Pivden
16:14
German Chancellor asks Chinese leader to promote peace in Ukraine
16:00
Ukrainian Oscar-winning documentary 20 Days in Mariupol to be released on Netflix
15:49
Ukrainian government to provide US$1,800 of additional payment to military personnel on contact line
15:44
Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation
15:42
Russians target Kharkiv Oblast with guided bomb, injuring two people
All News
Advertisement: