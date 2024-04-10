Child injured in Kherson Oblast due to cartridge case explosion

A 10-year-old boy has been injured in the village of Novoraisk in Kherson Oblast as a result of the detonation of an explosive device.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A 10-year-old boy was playing with a cartridge case when it exploded in his hands. He received shrapnel wounds to his fingers and hand."

Details: Doctors reportedly provided the child with the necessary medical care. The boy's life is currently not in danger. The boy’s condition is assessed as satisfactory.

