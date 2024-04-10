All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian Parliament wants speech from Commander-in-Chief and General Staff top officials before voting for mobilisation bill

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 10 April 2024, 13:49
Ukrainian Parliament wants speech from Commander-in-Chief and General Staff top officials before voting for mobilisation bill
The Verkhovna Rada. Photo: Facebook

Before considering the draft law on mobilisation on 10 April, the Verkhovna Rada invited Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief, Anatolii Barhylevych, Chief of the General Staff, and Yurii Sodol, Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, to speak.

Source: Yaroslav Zhelezniak, MP of the Voice faction, on Telegram

Quote: "The Rada has decided to invite the military leadership [Syrskyi, Barhylevych and Sodol] to speak before the start of consideration of the law on mobilisation. There will be an opportunity to give them a speech."

Advertisement:

Details: Zhelezniak noted that 315 MPs had voted in favour of the decision.

At the same time, MPs did not support the idea of inviting Defence Minister Rustem Umierov and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. The proposal received only 138 votes out of 226 necessary for the decision to be made.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: mobilisationVerkhovna Rada
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation

France decides to invite Russia to anniversary of Allied landings in Normandy

China calls for peace conference to resolve war, but insists on joint participation of Russia and Ukraine

Mayor of Lebedyn, Sumy Oblast, killed in action

Zelenskyy says Ukraine can't win without US support

Polish farmers did not allow any Ukrainian lorries to cross on three routes on 15 April

All News
mobilisation
Ukrainian parliament takes step towards strengthening punishment for draft evasion
Ukrainian parliamentary committee completes review of mobilisation bill
Demobilisation issue removed from mobilisation bill and will be considered separately – document
RECENT NEWS
17:29
EXPLAINERHow local elections in Poland serve as a wake up call for Tusk government
17:06
Russian forces attack Kherson from Dnipro's east bank
17:03
Ukraine's Ground Forces specify reason for converting 67th Brigade into military unit
16:39
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner on mobilisation law: Best option we could hope for
16:27
Brigadier General Hennadii Shapovalov appointed Commander of Ukraine's Operational Command Pivden
16:14
German Chancellor asks Chinese leader to promote peace in Ukraine
16:00
Ukrainian Oscar-winning documentary 20 Days in Mariupol to be released on Netflix
15:49
Ukrainian government to provide US$1,800 of additional payment to military personnel on contact line
15:44
Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation
15:42
Russians target Kharkiv Oblast with guided bomb, injuring two people
All News
Advertisement: