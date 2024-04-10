Ukrainian Parliament wants speech from Commander-in-Chief and General Staff top officials before voting for mobilisation bill

Before considering the draft law on mobilisation on 10 April, the Verkhovna Rada invited Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief, Anatolii Barhylevych, Chief of the General Staff, and Yurii Sodol, Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, to speak.

Source: Yaroslav Zhelezniak, MP of the Voice faction, on Telegram

Quote: "The Rada has decided to invite the military leadership [Syrskyi, Barhylevych and Sodol] to speak before the start of consideration of the law on mobilisation. There will be an opportunity to give them a speech."

Details: Zhelezniak noted that 315 MPs had voted in favour of the decision.

At the same time, MPs did not support the idea of inviting Defence Minister Rustem Umierov and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. The proposal received only 138 votes out of 226 necessary for the decision to be made.

Background:

On 9 April, the Verkhovna Rada (Parliamentary) Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence completed its work on the second reading of the draft law on mobilisation. The bill is now ready for MPs’ consideration.

At the request of the military leadership and government officials, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence decided to remove the provisions on demobilisation and rotation of military personnel from the draft law.

