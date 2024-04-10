Ukrainian parliament takes step towards strengthening punishment for draft evasion

Voting results for the bill amending the Criminal Code and Code of Administrative Offences regarding mobilisation violations in the first reading. Photo: Zhelezniak on Telegram

The Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian parliament) supported on the first reading the government bill amending the Criminal Code and the Code of Administrative Offences for violations related to mobilisation.

Source: Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Ukrainian MP, on Telegram

Quote from Zhelezniak: "The parliament voted in favour of the first reading of bill #10379 amending the Criminal Code and the Code of Administrative Offences for violations related to mobilisation."

Advertisement:

Details: Zhelezniak noted that 254 MPs supported the bill.

"Attention, as the issue has only passed the first stage (rather than in its entirety), the government version [of the bill] with all its provisions is effectively approved now. It has many issues and stringent provisions. Therefore, all promised changes must be introduced as amendments for the second reading in the committee."

Background:

On 8 April, Serhii Ionushas, Head of the Verkhovna Rada (Parliamentary) Committee on Law Enforcement, reported that the committee is considering a draft law on increasing liability for military offences. The committee has also determined the amount of fines payable by citizens, officials and legal entities.

The Cabinet of Ministers registered the draft laws On Amending Certain Legislative Acts on Improving Certain Issues of Mobilisation, Military Registration and Military Service (No. 10378) and On Amending the Code of Administrative Offences and the Criminal Code to Strengthen Liability for Military Offences (No. 10379) with the Verkhovna Rada on 25 December 2023.

The government subsequently withdrew draft law No. 10378 from the parliament, but legislative initiative No. 10379 remained under the MPs’ consideration.

Support UP or become our patron!