All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian MPs pass bill on mobilisation of convicts on first reading

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 10 April 2024, 14:13
Ukrainian MPs pass bill on mobilisation of convicts on first reading
Photo: Zhelezniak on Telegram

The Parliament has adopted a draft law that would allow the mobilisation of convicted persons on the first reading.

Source: Yaroslav Zhelezniak, MP of the Voice faction, on Telegram

Quote: "The draft law on the mobilisation of convicted persons was adopted.

Advertisement:

The risks on anti-corruption (there is a decision of the Anti-Corruption Committee) and on serious crimes are promised to be removed by the second reading."

Details: A total of 281 MPs voted in favour.

The document stipulates that during mobilisation and/or martial law, persons serving a sentence of restriction of liberty or imprisonment may be granted parole by a court to perform military service under contract.

At the same time, parole does not apply to persons convicted of crimes against the national security of Ukraine, convicted of the intentional murder of two or more persons, or combined with rape or sexual violence, as well as convicted of criminal offences under Articles 152-1561, 258-2586, Part 4 of Article 2861 of the Criminal Code.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: mobilisationVerkhovna Rada
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation

France decides to invite Russia to anniversary of Allied landings in Normandy

China calls for peace conference to resolve war, but insists on joint participation of Russia and Ukraine

Mayor of Lebedyn, Sumy Oblast, killed in action

Zelenskyy says Ukraine can't win without US support

Polish farmers did not allow any Ukrainian lorries to cross on three routes on 15 April

All News
mobilisation
Ukrainian parliament takes step towards strengthening punishment for draft evasion
Ukrainian Parliament wants speech from Commander-in-Chief and General Staff top officials before voting for mobilisation bill
Ukrainian parliamentary committee completes review of mobilisation bill
RECENT NEWS
17:29
EXPLAINERHow local elections in Poland serve as a wake up call for Tusk government
17:06
Russian forces attack Kherson from Dnipro's east bank
17:03
Ukraine's Ground Forces specify reason for converting 67th Brigade into military unit
16:39
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner on mobilisation law: Best option we could hope for
16:27
Brigadier General Hennadii Shapovalov appointed Commander of Ukraine's Operational Command Pivden
16:14
German Chancellor asks Chinese leader to promote peace in Ukraine
16:00
Ukrainian Oscar-winning documentary 20 Days in Mariupol to be released on Netflix
15:49
Ukrainian government to provide US$1,800 of additional payment to military personnel on contact line
15:44
Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation
15:42
Russians target Kharkiv Oblast with guided bomb, injuring two people
All News
Advertisement: