Ukrainian MPs pass bill on mobilisation of convicts on first reading

The Parliament has adopted a draft law that would allow the mobilisation of convicted persons on the first reading.

Source: Yaroslav Zhelezniak, MP of the Voice faction, on Telegram

Quote: "The draft law on the mobilisation of convicted persons was adopted.

The risks on anti-corruption (there is a decision of the Anti-Corruption Committee) and on serious crimes are promised to be removed by the second reading."

Details: A total of 281 MPs voted in favour.

The document stipulates that during mobilisation and/or martial law, persons serving a sentence of restriction of liberty or imprisonment may be granted parole by a court to perform military service under contract.

At the same time, parole does not apply to persons convicted of crimes against the national security of Ukraine, convicted of the intentional murder of two or more persons, or combined with rape or sexual violence, as well as convicted of criminal offences under Articles 152-1561, 258-2586, Part 4 of Article 2861 of the Criminal Code.

