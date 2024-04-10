Germany sends new batch of military aid to Ukraine: ammunition, UAVs, demining equipment

The German government has reported on the delivery of another batch of military aid to Ukraine.

Source: the German government’s website

In particular, Germany has delivered one Warthog terrain tracked carrier (previously, 9 such vehicles were sent).

Additionally, 6,000 artillery rounds of 155 mm were provided.

Furthermore, additional support in the field of unmanned systems and countermeasures has been provided: specifically, 16 Vector reconnaissance UAVs and 30 reconnaissance UAVs RQ-35 Heidrun, as well as 30 sets of UAV countermeasure tools.

The new batch of aid also includes:

two WISENT 1 mine clearance tanks;

11 remote controlled and protected mine clearing systems;

3 mine ploughs;

70 infrared cameras;

24 outboard motors;

680 MK 556 assault rifles;

120 CR308 rifles;

50 HL 338 precision rifles;

5,000 detonators.

Background:

The German government instructed the Rheinmetall defence industry company to supply 20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine.

Before that, Germany announced that it had prepared a new military aid package for Ukraine estimated at €500 million.

