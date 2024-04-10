All Sections
Germany sends new batch of military aid to Ukraine: ammunition, UAVs, demining equipment

Ivanna Kostina, Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 10 April 2024, 15:15
Germany sends new batch of military aid to Ukraine: ammunition, UAVs, demining equipment

The German government has reported on the delivery of another batch of military aid to Ukraine.

Source: the German government’s website

In particular, Germany has delivered one Warthog terrain tracked carrier (previously, 9 such vehicles were sent). 

Additionally, 6,000 artillery rounds of 155 mm were provided. 

Furthermore, additional support in the field of unmanned systems and countermeasures has been provided: specifically, 16 Vector reconnaissance UAVs and 30 reconnaissance UAVs RQ-35 Heidrun, as well as 30 sets of UAV countermeasure tools.

The new batch of aid also includes:

  • two WISENT 1 mine clearance tanks;
  • 11 remote controlled and protected mine clearing systems;
  • 3 mine ploughs;
  • 70 infrared cameras;
  • 24 outboard motors;
  • 680 MK 556 assault rifles;
  • 120 CR308 rifles;
  • 50 HL 338 precision rifles;
  • 5,000 detonators.

Background: 

  • The German government instructed the Rheinmetall defence industry company to supply 20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine.
  • Before that, Germany announced that it had prepared a new military aid package for Ukraine estimated at €500 million.

