Germany sends new batch of military aid to Ukraine: ammunition, UAVs, demining equipment
Wednesday, 10 April 2024, 15:15
The German government has reported on the delivery of another batch of military aid to Ukraine.
Source: the German government’s website
In particular, Germany has delivered one Warthog terrain tracked carrier (previously, 9 such vehicles were sent).
Additionally, 6,000 artillery rounds of 155 mm were provided.
Furthermore, additional support in the field of unmanned systems and countermeasures has been provided: specifically, 16 Vector reconnaissance UAVs and 30 reconnaissance UAVs RQ-35 Heidrun, as well as 30 sets of UAV countermeasure tools.
The new batch of aid also includes:
- two WISENT 1 mine clearance tanks;
- 11 remote controlled and protected mine clearing systems;
- 3 mine ploughs;
- 70 infrared cameras;
- 24 outboard motors;
- 680 MK 556 assault rifles;
- 120 CR308 rifles;
- 50 HL 338 precision rifles;
- 5,000 detonators.
Background:
- The German government instructed the Rheinmetall defence industry company to supply 20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine.
- Before that, Germany announced that it had prepared a new military aid package for Ukraine estimated at €500 million.
