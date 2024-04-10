All Sections
Ukrainian and Swiss presidents want as many countries as possible to take part in Global Peace Summit

Khrystyna Bondarieva Wednesday, 10 April 2024, 20:46
Ukrainian and Swiss presidents want as many countries as possible to take part in Global Peace Summit
Viola Amherd (R) and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (L) in Switzerland, on 15 January, 2024. Stock photo: Getty Images

During a telephone conversation, Swiss President Viola Amherd and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have agreed to work together to ensure as many countries as possible take part in the inaugural Global Peace Summit.

Source: website of the Office of the President of Ukraine

Details: The Office of the President of Ukraine said that the presidents agreed to hold the first Global Peace Summit in June.

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Viola Amherd agreed to continue working on involving as many countries as possible to participate in the summit to develop a common vision for the practical achievement of a just, sustainable, and comprehensive peace for Ukraine," the press release on the President’s Office website reads.

The summit is the next step in the efforts to implement the Ukrainian Peace Formula, which has so far resulted in meetings between ambassadors of over 80 countries accredited in Ukraine, and four meetings of national security advisors that were held in Copenhagen, Jeddah, Malta and Davos, the President’s Office reported.

Background:

  • The Swiss government said on 10 April that it will host a two-day high-level conference on the settlement of the war in Ukraine – known as the Peace Summit – in mid-June.
  • Russia has said it will not participate in the talks in Switzerland.
  • The Office of the President of Ukraine also said that Russia, which is violating all international rules and humanitarian norms, will not attend the first Global Peace Summit.

Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation

France decides to invite Russia to anniversary of Allied landings in Normandy

China calls for peace conference to resolve war, but insists on joint participation of Russia and Ukraine

Mayor of Lebedyn, Sumy Oblast, killed in action

Zelenskyy says Ukraine can't win without US support

Polish farmers did not allow any Ukrainian lorries to cross on three routes on 15 April

