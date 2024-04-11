All Sections
Woman injured in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 11 April 2024, 12:24
Woman injured in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian artillery struck the frontline village of Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, injuring a woman, 46.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Fedorov noted that the woman was injured in the garden of her own house. She has been hospitalised.

Fedorov further noted that evacuation from the frontline hromadas is free of charge (a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.).

Subjects: Zaporizhzhia Oblastattack
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
