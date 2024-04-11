Russians attack Mykolaiv: 4 killed, 5 injured

Russian troops attacked Mykolaiv on 11 April; as a result, four people were killed and five more were injured.

Source: Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Оblast Military Аdministration; Oleksandr Sienkevych, Mayor of Mykolaiv; Defence Forces of Ukraine's South; Suspilne.Mykolaiv

Quote from Kim: "Early reports are that two people were killed and four were injured in the attack on the city."

Details: At 12:05 (Kyiv time), Ukraine's Air Force reported missile danger in Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts. Correspondents of Suspilne reported explosions in Mykolaiv.

Later, Oleksandr Sienkevych, the mayor of Mykolaiv, confirmed that an explosion occurred in the city.

"We are investigating the situation. I will provide information later."

At 12:32, Kim reported that two people had been killed and four more had been injured in the attack.

