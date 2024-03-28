Number of people injured in Russian ballistic missile strike on Mykolaiv rises to 12

A Russian missile strike on Mykolaiv on 27 March has injured 12 people.

Source: Mykolaiv Oblast State Administration on Facebook

Quote: "On the afternoon of 27 March, at around 14:30, the city came under a missile attack. The enemy used ballistic missiles. As a result of the strike, presumably by an Iskander-M missile, a fire broke out on the premises of an industrial infrastructure facility, which was promptly extinguished by firefighters.

Advertisement:

A total of 12 people were injured, four of whom were treated on an outpatient basis. Six apartment buildings were also slightly damaged."

Background: As of Wednesday evening, eight people were reported injured in Mykolaiv.

Support UP or become our patron!