Russia attacks Mykolaiv with ballistic missile, injuring civilians

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 27 March 2024, 16:45
Russian troops have struck Mykolaiv with a ballistic missile.

Source: Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych; Suspilne, Ukraine's public broadcaster; Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration 

Quote from Sienkevych: "Residents of Mykolaiv, it was presumably a ballistic missile. We are investigating the consequences. We will provide [more] information! Please, react to air-raid warnings!"

Details: The sounds of explosions in the city were reported by Suspilne. The Air Force also warned of the threat of ballistic missile attacks.  

Kim later reported that "six people are known to have been injured, including one person in critical condition, at the moment." 

Update: At 16:40 the Defence Forces of  Ukraine’s south reported that the Russians had likely struck Mykolaiv with an Iskander-M ballistic missile.

