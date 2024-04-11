Zelenskyy meets Czech President, talks about strengthening defence industry cooperation

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (R) and Petr Pavel (L) in Vilnius on 11 April. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Czech President Petr Pavel in Vilnius to discuss ways to support Ukraine and strengthen defence industry cooperation.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy informed Pavel about the situation on the battlefield, Russian shelling of Ukrainian energy infrastructure, and the state's needs for energy equipment supply.

Quote: "We discussed defence support for Ukraine, ways to advance defence industry cooperation, Ukraine’s EU and NATO accession, and the signing of a bilateral security agreement.," Zelenskyy wrote.

He also thanked Pavel for his unwavering support for Ukraine.

Earlier media reported that participants in a Czech-led initiative to purchase artillery shells for Ukraine outside Europe signed an agreement under which Kyiv will receive one million rounds of ammunition – more than was initially planned.

A total of 15 countries have joined the Czech initiative, namely Germany, France, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Portugal, Belgium, Poland and Canada. Not all of them have publicly announced the amount of funds they have contributed to the purchase of the ammunition.

Czechia stated that the amount of ammunition for Ukraine under its initiative could potentially reach 1.5 million.

