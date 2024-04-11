Large-scale Russian attack on 11 April: Ukraine's air defence destroys 57 out of 82 Russian drones and missiles

Russia launched a large-scale combined attack on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure on the night of 10-11 April. Air defence destroyed 57 of the 82 aerial targets launched by the Russians.

Source: Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine's Air Force, on Telegram

Details: It is reported that the Russians launched a combined missile strike using various types of missiles and attack UAVs on the night of 10-11 April 2024. The main focus of the attack was Lviv Oblast.

In total, the Russians deployed 82 air attack assets:

20 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic bombers (launch area – Saratov Oblast, Russia)

6 air-launched Kh-47M2 Kinzhal hypersonic missiles from MiG-31K fighter jets (launch area – Tambov Oblast, Russia)

12 S-300 anti-aircraft missiles (launched from Belgorod Oblast, Russia)

40 Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs (launched from areas near Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russia, and Chauda, Crimea)

4 air-to-surface Kh-59 missiles (from the airspace over the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

Oleshchuk notes that the defence efforts against the Russian air attack involved fighter aircraft and air defence missile troops from the Air Force, and mobile fire groups and electronic warfare units from Ukraine's Defence Forces.

57 targets were destroyed as a result of the air defence efforts:

16 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles

39 Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs

2 Kh-59 guided missiles.

Quote: "Thank you to all the defenders of the skies who repelled another terrorist attack by the occupiers tonight.

Together we will prevail!"

