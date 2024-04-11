All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Poland may transfer Soviet air defence missiles to Ukraine – Duda

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Tetyana OliynykThursday, 11 April 2024, 19:31
Poland may transfer Soviet air defence missiles to Ukraine – Duda
Andrzej Duda. Photo: Getty Images

Polish President Andrzej Duda has discussed the transfer of Soviet missiles for air defence systems to Ukraine at a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Vilnius.

Source: Duda at a press conference in Vilnius on Thursday, as European Pravda reported

Details: The talks in Vilnius took place as a large-scale Russian missile strike destroyed the Trypillia Thermal Power Plant in Kyiv Oblast.

Advertisement:

"Today, during a bilateral meeting, we talked with Mr President Zelenskyy about certain assets. There are still missiles from the Soviet era; they are currently in Poland's stockpile. We discussed their transfer for the benefit of Ukraine's air defence. I will continue to talk about this with the Minister of National Defence when I return to Warsaw," Duda said.

Zelenskyy said that he had informed President Duda about the nightly missile attacks on energy infrastructure facilities and the difficult situation in Kharkiv. He told the Polish president that Ukraine critically needs increased support from its partners, especially air defence.

Following the Three Seas Initiative summit in Vilnius, Zelenskyy once again called for help in supplying Ukraine with air defence equipment.

The day before, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba spoke about the details of negotiations with allies on the supply of Patriot air defence system batteries.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Dudaair defencePolandaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation

France decides to invite Russia to anniversary of Allied landings in Normandy

China calls for peace conference to resolve war, but insists on joint participation of Russia and Ukraine

Mayor of Lebedyn, Sumy Oblast, killed in action

Zelenskyy says Ukraine can't win without US support

Polish farmers did not allow any Ukrainian lorries to cross on three routes on 15 April

All News
Duda
Polish president hopes Zelenskyy will be wearing a suit at next Three Seas summit
Ukrainian PM discusses peace and weapons for Ukraine with Polish president in Warsaw
Russia could attack NATO as early as 2026 – Polish president
RECENT NEWS
17:29
EXPLAINERHow local elections in Poland serve as a wake up call for Tusk government
17:06
Russian forces attack Kherson from Dnipro's east bank
17:03
Ukraine's Ground Forces specify reason for converting 67th Brigade into military unit
16:39
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner on mobilisation law: Best option we could hope for
16:27
Brigadier General Hennadii Shapovalov appointed Commander of Ukraine's Operational Command Pivden
16:14
German Chancellor asks Chinese leader to promote peace in Ukraine
16:00
Ukrainian Oscar-winning documentary 20 Days in Mariupol to be released on Netflix
15:49
Ukrainian government to provide US$1,800 of additional payment to military personnel on contact line
15:44
Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation
15:42
Russians target Kharkiv Oblast with guided bomb, injuring two people
All News
Advertisement: