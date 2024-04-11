Poland may transfer Soviet air defence missiles to Ukraine – Duda

Polish President Andrzej Duda has discussed the transfer of Soviet missiles for air defence systems to Ukraine at a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Vilnius.

Source: Duda at a press conference in Vilnius on Thursday, as European Pravda reported

Details: The talks in Vilnius took place as a large-scale Russian missile strike destroyed the Trypillia Thermal Power Plant in Kyiv Oblast.

"Today, during a bilateral meeting, we talked with Mr President Zelenskyy about certain assets. There are still missiles from the Soviet era; they are currently in Poland's stockpile. We discussed their transfer for the benefit of Ukraine's air defence. I will continue to talk about this with the Minister of National Defence when I return to Warsaw," Duda said.

Zelenskyy said that he had informed President Duda about the nightly missile attacks on energy infrastructure facilities and the difficult situation in Kharkiv. He told the Polish president that Ukraine critically needs increased support from its partners, especially air defence.

Following the Three Seas Initiative summit in Vilnius, Zelenskyy once again called for help in supplying Ukraine with air defence equipment.

The day before, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba spoke about the details of negotiations with allies on the supply of Patriot air defence system batteries.

