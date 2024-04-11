Polish president hopes Zelenskyy will be wearing a suit at next Three Seas summit

Polish President Andrzej Duda has said he hopes his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy will arrive at the next Three Seas Initiative (TSI) summit in 2025 "in a suit", symbolising that the war in Ukraine is over.

Source: Duda at a press conference following the TSI summit in Vilnius on 11 April, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Duda, whose presidential term will end in 2025, said the Three Seas Initiative summit "is very important to him personally", and he is looking forward to the discussion of the outcome of 10 years of cooperation between its participants.

Advertisement:

Quote: "But I believe, Volodymyr, that you will be able to arrive wearing a suit, as the president of a country that is no longer at war, as the president of a country that has returned to stability and restored peace and tranquillity.

This is my sincere wish from the bottom of my heart for Ukraine’s people and society. We really need peace in this part of Europe. And I sincerely believe that we will achieve it once we become stronger," Duda stressed.

Background:

On 11 April, Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Lithuania to participate in the Three Seas Initiative summit.

He signed another bilateral security agreement as a continuation of the G7 Vilnius declaration on security guarantees with Latvia.

The Three Seas Initiative is a forum that brings together twelve EU countries near the Baltic, Black and Adriatic Seas (which gave it its name).

Support UP or become our patron!