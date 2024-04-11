All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

F-16s for Ukraine: Commander of NATO's Allied Forces Europe outlines main training challenges

Oleh Pavliuk, STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 11 April 2024, 21:51
F-16s for Ukraine: Commander of NATO's Allied Forces Europe outlines main training challenges
Chritopher Cavoli. Photo: Getty Images

General Christopher Cavoli, the Supreme Commander of NATO's Allied Forces Europe, has listed the challenges faced by Ukrainian pilots learning to fly the F-16 fighter jets.

Source: Cavoli at a hearing of the US House of Representatives Armed Services Committee, as reported by European Pravda with reference to Voice of America

Details: Cavoli stated that F-16s, like "any other aircraft", will help the Armed Forces of Ukraine. At the same time, the transition from Soviet aircraft to modern fourth-generation aircraft is challenging for Ukrainian pilots.  

Advertisement:

Quote: "We are working on this together with them, and a whole coalition of different countries is working. After all, this will be very valuable for them," Cavoli said.

More details: Cavoli called the English language skills one of the biggest difficulties in training Ukrainians on the F-16s.

"If all manuals, all instructions and all buttons are in English, your level must be good enough to understand it. By the way, this is also the international language of flights. So it is simply necessary to speak English at a certain level. This is the first step," he explained.

Cavoli indicated that another problem is the absence of basic training among some Ukrainian pilots. In this case, they have to undergo it first and only then train on the F-16s.

Cavoli added that Ukraine lacks military aviators.

"The limiting factor for the quantity of pilots we are preparing at the moment is the shortage of Ukrainian pilots. Ukrainians have thoroughly calculated how many pilots they can afford to send to undergo training and still maintain the needed level of combat activity inside Ukraine. And this is what defines a factual training level or the number of pilots in the training process," Cavoli added.

Background:

  • Reportedly, the first F-16 fighter jets will appear in the Ukrainian sky approximately in June 2024.
  • Recently, the Belgian government adopted the 25th aid package for Ukraine, which includes funds for the maintenance of the F-16s.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: aircraftNATOUkraineUSA
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation

France decides to invite Russia to anniversary of Allied landings in Normandy

China calls for peace conference to resolve war, but insists on joint participation of Russia and Ukraine

Mayor of Lebedyn, Sumy Oblast, killed in action

Zelenskyy says Ukraine can't win without US support

Polish farmers did not allow any Ukrainian lorries to cross on three routes on 15 April

All News
aircraft
Polish aircraft scrambled again due to Russian large-scale attack on Ukraine
Four MiG-31K fighter jets take off in Russia
Russian Ka-27 helicopter shot down in occupied Crimea
RECENT NEWS
17:29
EXPLAINERHow local elections in Poland serve as a wake up call for Tusk government
17:06
Russian forces attack Kherson from Dnipro's east bank
17:03
Ukraine's Ground Forces specify reason for converting 67th Brigade into military unit
16:39
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner on mobilisation law: Best option we could hope for
16:27
Brigadier General Hennadii Shapovalov appointed Commander of Ukraine's Operational Command Pivden
16:14
German Chancellor asks Chinese leader to promote peace in Ukraine
16:00
Ukrainian Oscar-winning documentary 20 Days in Mariupol to be released on Netflix
15:49
Ukrainian government to provide US$1,800 of additional payment to military personnel on contact line
15:44
Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation
15:42
Russians target Kharkiv Oblast with guided bomb, injuring two people
All News
Advertisement: