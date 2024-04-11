All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Norway to send 22 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, with US approval

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykThursday, 11 April 2024, 23:39
Norway to send 22 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, with US approval
An F-16 fighter jet. Stock photo: Getty Images

As part of the fighter jet coalition, Norway is preparing to send 22 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, 12 of which are already in a serviceable condition.

Source: European Pravda, citing Norwegian news outlet Nettavisen with reference to its sources

Details: According to Nettavisen, Norway has received permission from the United States to send 22 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, as well as engines, auxiliary materials, simulators, spare parts and other related equipment.

Advertisement:

This does not mean, however, that all of the 22 fighter jets are fully operational – some may be used for spare parts and repairs to other aircraft.

The Nettavisen article says 12 Norwegian F-16s may be airworthy: Norway had planned to sell them to the US company Draken International under a contract signed in December 2021.

"The sale agreement with Draken International does not seem to be going ahead, and the aircraft, which were to be used for training in the United States, will instead be used to protect Ukraine's airspace," the outlet reports.

Nettavisen did not specify a timeframe for when Ukraine might receive the Norwegian F-16s, but assumes it will not happen before the NATO summit in Washington in July this year.

Back in the summer of 2023, Norway confirmed that it had joined the F-16 coalition, but did not publicly state the number of fighter jets it would provide to Ukraine. According to Norwegian media reports at the time, the plan was to send about five to ten aircraft.

Norway sent several F-16 fighter jets to Denmark in early January 2024 to train Ukrainian pilots and support staff.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Norwayaid for Ukraineaircraft
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation

France decides to invite Russia to anniversary of Allied landings in Normandy

China calls for peace conference to resolve war, but insists on joint participation of Russia and Ukraine

Mayor of Lebedyn, Sumy Oblast, killed in action

Zelenskyy says Ukraine can't win without US support

Polish farmers did not allow any Ukrainian lorries to cross on three routes on 15 April

All News
Norway
"Russian cottage houses" rented for military in Sweden and Norway during NATO exercises
Norway allocates over US$150 million to purchase 800,000 projectiles for Ukraine
Norway may sign security guarantees agreement with Ukraine in few weeks
RECENT NEWS
17:29
EXPLAINERHow local elections in Poland serve as a wake up call for Tusk government
17:06
Russian forces attack Kherson from Dnipro's east bank
17:03
Ukraine's Ground Forces specify reason for converting 67th Brigade into military unit
16:39
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner on mobilisation law: Best option we could hope for
16:27
Brigadier General Hennadii Shapovalov appointed Commander of Ukraine's Operational Command Pivden
16:14
German Chancellor asks Chinese leader to promote peace in Ukraine
16:00
Ukrainian Oscar-winning documentary 20 Days in Mariupol to be released on Netflix
15:49
Ukrainian government to provide US$1,800 of additional payment to military personnel on contact line
15:44
Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation
15:42
Russians target Kharkiv Oblast with guided bomb, injuring two people
All News
Advertisement: