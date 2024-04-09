All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

"Russian cottage houses" rented for military in Sweden and Norway during NATO exercises

Oleh Pavliuk, Ivashkiv OlenaTuesday, 9 April 2024, 00:37
Russian cottage houses rented for military in Sweden and Norway during NATO exercises
Stock photo: Getty Images

Sweden and Norway have admitted that during recent joint NATO exercises, they rented houses for their troops that belong to Russian politicians linked to the Kremlin.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the publication of the Swedish news agency TT

Details: NATO's Nordic Response exercise, involving 20,000 troops from 13 countries, took place near the tourist area of Troms in northern Norway. Back in 2009, holiday lodges were built there with the main goal of attracting Russian tourists.

Advertisement:

Swedish media reported that the owners of these houses are Murmansk Mayor Igor Morar, the daughter of Viktor Saigin, a long-time member of the Murmansk Oblast Duma, and Alexander Timofeev, the head of the Russian nuclear icebreaker fleet Atomflot.

These houses, which are unofficially called "Russian cottage houses" in Norwegian, are located in a militarily sensitive area near the Bardufoss military airport and the Norwegian army headquarters.

The Swedish TV channel TV4 and the Norwegian portal Nordlys confirmed the day before that the Swedish and Norwegian military had indeed rented beds in these "Russian cottage houses" in March. This was also confirmed by Swedish Armed Forces spokeswoman Sofia Kalmeborg in a comment to TT.

Kalmeborg stressed that the agency did not know about the ownership of the cottages and did not have an appropriate procedure for verifying ownership.

She stated that, according to their assessment, there was no risk of information falling into the wrong hands or ears.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, commenting on the information spread in the media, stressed that "we must follow this issue very closely – who owns real estate in Norway, where and whether it could pose a security threat?"

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: NATOSwedenNorwayRussia
Advertisement:

Ukrainian equivalent of Russian Lancet drone shown to Zelenskyy – photo

Macron to propose global ceasefire, including Ukraine, during Olympics

Ukrainian PM deems redirecting funds from newscast to Ukrainian Armed Forces impractical

US Senate talks about consensus for urgent aid to Ukraine and Israel

ISW compares capabilities of Israeli and Ukrainian air defence to repel attacks

Israel can't decide on response to Iran's attack after several hours of discussions

All News
NATO
NATO Deputy Secretary General anticipates surge in Russian cyberattacks and disinformation amid EU elections
NATO Secretary General says Ukraine will have to decide which compromises it will accept in war with Russia – BBC
NATO chief confident Alliance will reach agreement on Ukraine military support fund by July – BBC
RECENT NEWS
14:50
European Commission President asks US House of Representative to finally pass aid package for Ukraine
14:15
Teenage girl, 16, injured in Russian attack on village in Kherson Oblast
13:42
Zelenskyy dismisses deputy head of State Security Administration and appoints new deputy secretary of National Security and Defence Council
13:16
Ukraine's production capacities 3 times higher than 2024 budget for arms procurement
12:53
Ukrainian equivalent of Russian Lancet drone shown to Zelenskyy – photo
12:49
Satellite images show aftermath of 13 April airstrike on occupied Luhansk
12:19
Explosions heard throughout Russian-occupied Berdiansk
12:14
Macron to propose global ceasefire, including Ukraine, during Olympics
11:41
Russia and China trade new copper disguised as scrap metal to circumvent sanctions
11:41
Ukrainian PM deems redirecting funds from newscast to Ukrainian Armed Forces impractical
All News
Advertisement: