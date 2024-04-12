All Sections
Bomb disposal experts retrieve warhead of Russian missile in Kyiv Oblast

Iryna BalachukFriday, 12 April 2024, 07:27
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Bomb disposal experts of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine have retrieved a Kh-101 missile warhead in the Vyshhorod district of Kyiv Oblast.

Source: State Emergency Service on Telegram

Details: "Bomb disposal experts of the Mobile Rescue Centre of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine retrieved a warhead of a Kh-101 missile in Vyshhorod district. It no longer poses a threat to local residents."

More details: The rescuers urged Ukrainians to always react to air-raid warnings and go to shelters immediately. Citizens are also required not to film the combat efforts of air defence systems and not to approach missile debris or explosive items.

In case of an emergency, civilians are urged to dial 101 immediately.

Subjects: Kyiv Oblastmissile strike
