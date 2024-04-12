Russia loses 840 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over past day
Friday, 12 April 2024, 08:07
Ukrainian soldiers continue to inflict losses on Russia. Over the past day alone, Russia has lost 840 soldiers, 34 artillery systems, 19 armoured combat vehicles and nine tanks.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russians from 24.02.22 to 12.04.24 are estimated to be:
- 451,730 (+840) military personnel;
- 7,146 (+9) tanks;
- 13,698 (+19) armoured combat vehicles;
- 11,486 (+34) artillery systems;
- 1,042 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 755 (+1) air defence systems;
- 347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 325 (+0) helicopters;
- 9,161 (+57) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,087 (+18) cruise missiles;
- 26 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 15,339 (+41) vehicles and tankers;
- 1,888 (+6) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
