Russia loses 840 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over past day

Ukrainian soldiers continue to inflict losses on Russia. Over the past day alone, Russia has lost 840 soldiers, 34 artillery systems, 19 armoured combat vehicles and nine tanks.

Details: The total combat losses of the Russians from 24.02.22 to 12.04.24 are estimated to be:

451,730 (+840) military personnel;

7,146 (+9) tanks;

13,698 (+19) armoured combat vehicles;

11,486 (+34) artillery systems;

1,042 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;

755 (+1) air defence systems;

347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

325 (+0) helicopters;

9,161 (+57) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,087 (+18) cruise missiles;

26 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

15,339 (+41) vehicles and tankers;

1,888 (+6) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

