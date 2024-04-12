Death toll from 10 April Russian missile attack on Odesa Oblast rises to six
Friday, 12 April 2024, 10:14
The death toll from a Russian missile attack on Odesa Oblast on 10 April has risen to six, as a man who had been injured in the bombardment died in hospital.
Source: Ukrainian Prosecutor's General Office on Telegram
Quote: "The death toll from the enemy attack on Odesa Oblast on 10 April has risen to 6. Unfortunately, a man, 56, has died in hospital today [12 April]."
Background:
- On 10 April, Russia attacked Odesa Oblast, presumably with an Iskander-M ballistic missile, killing four people, including a 10-year-old girl. 14 people were hospitalised.
- Later, it became known that the death toll of the 10 April ballistic strike on Odesa Oblast increased to five. One of the men injured in the attack died in hospital.
- The authorities of the city of Odesa and Odesa Oblast have declared 12 April a day of mourning for the people killed in a Russian missile strike on the Odesa district.
