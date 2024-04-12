All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Death toll from 10 April Russian missile attack on Odesa Oblast rises to six

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 12 April 2024, 10:14
Death toll from 10 April Russian missile attack on Odesa Oblast rises to six
Photo: Getty Images

The death toll from a Russian missile attack on Odesa Oblast on 10 April has risen to six, as a man who had been injured in the bombardment died in hospital.

Source: Ukrainian Prosecutor's General Office on Telegram

Quote: "The death toll from the enemy attack on Odesa Oblast on 10 April has risen to 6. Unfortunately, a man, 56, has died in hospital today [12 April]."

Advertisement:

Background:

  • On 10 April, Russia attacked Odesa Oblast, presumably with an Iskander-M ballistic missile, killing four people, including a 10-year-old girl. 14 people were hospitalised.
  • Later, it became known that the death toll of the 10 April ballistic strike on Odesa Oblast increased to five. One of the men injured in the attack died in hospital.
  • The authorities of the city of Odesa and Odesa Oblast have declared 12 April a day of mourning for the people killed in a Russian missile strike on the Odesa district.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: missile strikecasualties
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation

France decides to invite Russia to anniversary of Allied landings in Normandy

China calls for peace conference to resolve war, but insists on joint participation of Russia and Ukraine

Mayor of Lebedyn, Sumy Oblast, killed in action

Zelenskyy says Ukraine can't win without US support

Polish farmers did not allow any Ukrainian lorries to cross on three routes on 15 April

All News
missile strike
Bomb disposal experts retrieve warhead of Russian missile in Kyiv Oblast
Odesa declares day of mourning for those killed in Russian missile strike
Attack on Odesa Oblast on 10 April: Death toll rises to 5, man dies in hospital
RECENT NEWS
17:29
EXPLAINERHow local elections in Poland serve as a wake up call for Tusk government
17:06
Russian forces attack Kherson from Dnipro's east bank
17:03
Ukraine's Ground Forces specify reason for converting 67th Brigade into military unit
16:39
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner on mobilisation law: Best option we could hope for
16:27
Brigadier General Hennadii Shapovalov appointed Commander of Ukraine's Operational Command Pivden
16:14
German Chancellor asks Chinese leader to promote peace in Ukraine
16:00
Ukrainian Oscar-winning documentary 20 Days in Mariupol to be released on Netflix
15:49
Ukrainian government to provide US$1,800 of additional payment to military personnel on contact line
15:44
Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation
15:42
Russians target Kharkiv Oblast with guided bomb, injuring two people
All News
Advertisement: