Death toll from 10 April Russian missile attack on Odesa Oblast rises to six

The death toll from a Russian missile attack on Odesa Oblast on 10 April has risen to six, as a man who had been injured in the bombardment died in hospital.

Source: Ukrainian Prosecutor's General Office on Telegram

Quote: "The death toll from the enemy attack on Odesa Oblast on 10 April has risen to 6. Unfortunately, a man, 56, has died in hospital today [12 April]."

Advertisement:

Background:

On 10 April, Russia attacked Odesa Oblast, presumably with an Iskander-M ballistic missile, killing four people, including a 10-year-old girl. 14 people were hospitalised.

Later, it became known that the death toll of the 10 April ballistic strike on Odesa Oblast increased to five. One of the men injured in the attack died in hospital.

The authorities of the city of Odesa and Odesa Oblast have declared 12 April a day of mourning for the people killed in a Russian missile strike on the Odesa district.

Support UP or become our patron!