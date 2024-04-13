All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine may receive €1.9bn in macro-financing from EU in May

Mariia Yemets, Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 13 April 2024, 14:04
Ukraine may receive €1.9bn in macro-financing from EU in May
Stock photo: Getty Images

Valdis Dombrovskis, Vice President of the European Commission, has announced that the next tranche of macro-financial assistance for Ukraine after April may total €1.9 billion.

Source: Dombrovskis in a conversation with the media on the sidelines of a meeting of the Council of the European Union on economic and financial issues, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Dombrovskis noted that Ukraine had received the first tranche of the agreed €50bn macro-financial assistance programme, the Ukraine Facility, in March and is due to receive €1.5bn in April.

Advertisement:

The official also recalled the reform plan already endorsed by Ukraine, the phased implementation of which will be a condition for receiving further tranches and will bring Ukraine closer to meeting EU standards as part of its European integration efforts.

"As for the next steps: the Commission is assessing the Ukraine Plan with a view to drawing up quarterly indicators of reforms and investments to be met to unlock future payments.

We will finalise this work very soon and transmit the assessment to the Council. Once approval is secured, this would pave the way for Ukraine to receive €1.9 billion in pre-financing, most likely in May," Dombrovskis pointed out.

Background: On 18 March, the Ukrainian government approved a reform plan for the Ukraine Facility, which is the basis for financial support from the European Union under a four-year programme totalling €50 billion.

On 20 March, the European Commission disbursed the first tranche of the €4.5 billion under the Ukraine Facility to Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: EUaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy announces bilateral security agreements with US and Nordic countries – video

Ukrainian intelligence, Security Service and Special Operations Forces are behind multiple-drone attack on 8 Russian regions – video

Zelenskyy bans access to online casinos for soldiers

Ukrainian air defence downs 2 out of 7 Russian missiles overnight

Russians advance fast because of air defence shortage at front – ISW

Russians destroy agricultural products on their way to Asia and Africa in Odesa Oblast port

All News
EU
EU suggests using GPS tracking to control Ukrainian hauliers
European Parliament admits it cannot pressure EU states on Patriot air defence systems for Ukraine
"Political theatre": Blackmailing European Parliament over Patriot air defence systems may be an "empty threat"
RECENT NEWS
20:26
US House of Representatives rejects all anti-Ukrainian amendments to draft bill on Ukrainian aid
20:11
Russian missile strike on Odesa: 2 children injured as number of casualties rises – photo
19:58
Russian forces took out 5 out of 31 US Abrams tanks in Ukraine in 2 months – NYT
19:37
Lithuania gives Ukraine L-39 attack aircraft – photo
19:32
Russian and Ukrainian forces clashed 91 times today, with most of action on 3 fronts – Ukrainian General Staff report
19:20
Latvian citizen accused of plotting sabotage operations in Ukraine
19:15
updatedThree-year-old injured and houses destroyed in Russian attack on Odesa – photo
18:44
Zelenskyy slams Allies for double standards: "They forgot that Israel isn't part of NATO"
17:45
Georgia's ruling party says "foreign agents" bill can be repealed when Georgia is offered EU membership
17:37
Russians attack infrastructure in Shostka, Sumy Oblast
All News
Advertisement: