Zelenskyy invites Hungarian president to conclude security agreement

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with new Hungarian President Tamás Sulyok on the sidelines of the Three Seas Initiative summit in Vilnius on 11 April, and invited him to the Peace Summit.

Source: European Pravda, citing Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Twitter (X)

Details: During the meeting, the presidents of Ukraine and Hungary discussed the preparations for the Global Peace Summit set to take place in Switzerland this June.

"We discussed preparations for the Global Peace Summit and I extended an invitation to Hungary to attend it. I also invited Hungary to join the G7 Vilnius Declaration of Support for Ukraine and start drafting a bilateral security agreement," the president added.

Zelenskyy also thanked Hungary "for supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity".

Background: Tamás Sulyok took office as the president of Hungary in early March.

Sulyok's predecessor, Katalin Novák, resigned earlier in February under a cloud when it emerged that she had pardoned a man who had covered up child abuse in an orphanage.

