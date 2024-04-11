All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy invites Hungarian president to conclude security agreement

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykThursday, 11 April 2024, 23:06
Zelenskyy invites Hungarian president to conclude security agreement
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Tamás Sulyok. Photo: Office of the President

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with new Hungarian President Tamás Sulyok on the sidelines of the Three Seas Initiative summit in Vilnius on 11 April, and invited him to the Peace Summit.

Source: European Pravda, citing Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Twitter (X)

Details: During the meeting, the presidents of Ukraine and Hungary discussed the preparations for the Global Peace Summit set to take place in Switzerland this June.

Advertisement:

"We discussed preparations for the Global Peace Summit and I extended an invitation to Hungary to attend it. I also invited Hungary to join the G7 Vilnius Declaration of Support for Ukraine and start drafting a bilateral security agreement," the president added.

Zelenskyy also thanked Hungary "for supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity".

Background: Tamás Sulyok took office as the president of Hungary in early March.

Sulyok's predecessor, Katalin Novák, resigned earlier in February under a cloud when it emerged that she had pardoned a man who had covered up child abuse in an orphanage.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Zelenskyy
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation

France decides to invite Russia to anniversary of Allied landings in Normandy

China calls for peace conference to resolve war, but insists on joint participation of Russia and Ukraine

Mayor of Lebedyn, Sumy Oblast, killed in action

Zelenskyy says Ukraine can't win without US support

Polish farmers did not allow any Ukrainian lorries to cross on three routes on 15 April

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy on changes to law on mobilisation: It will help military leadership
Polish president hopes Zelenskyy will be wearing a suit at next Three Seas summit
Zelenskyy: This year should be time for all necessary steps to gain victory
RECENT NEWS
17:29
EXPLAINERHow local elections in Poland serve as a wake up call for Tusk government
17:06
Russian forces attack Kherson from Dnipro's east bank
17:03
Ukraine's Ground Forces specify reason for converting 67th Brigade into military unit
16:39
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner on mobilisation law: Best option we could hope for
16:27
Brigadier General Hennadii Shapovalov appointed Commander of Ukraine's Operational Command Pivden
16:14
German Chancellor asks Chinese leader to promote peace in Ukraine
16:00
Ukrainian Oscar-winning documentary 20 Days in Mariupol to be released on Netflix
15:49
Ukrainian government to provide US$1,800 of additional payment to military personnel on contact line
15:44
Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation
15:42
Russians target Kharkiv Oblast with guided bomb, injuring two people
All News
Advertisement: