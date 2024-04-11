Zelenskyy on changes to law on mobilisation: It will help military leadership

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has commented on the draft law adopted by the Ukrainian parliament to improve certain issues of mobilisation, military registration, and military service.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine news agency, citing Zelenskyy at a briefing in Vilnius on Thursday (11 April)

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Mobilisation is carried out under the terms of the relevant legislation; it lasts every three months. There are many things, many manipulations, the Russian narrative about the disruption of mobilisation in Ukraine, etc.

Pay attention to the facts. Mobilisation is constantly underway, as it should be under the law, in wartime, during the war.

As for the law, or one of the laws concerning changes in mobilisation, which was adopted this morning at the request of our military, the military leadership, there are certain changes in mobilisation. And, in line with this mobilisation, yes, there will be tighter monitoring of those who evade."

Details: The president stressed that "any person who breached mobilisation regulations, was of conscription age, and engaged in draft evasion or other infractions against the relevant law was already violating existing legislation".

"There are some changes to certain regulations that will help the military leadership. Vacations, improved rotations, etc," Zelenskyy said.

Background: On 11 April, the Ukrainian parliament adopted a draft law to improve certain issues regarding mobilisation, military registration and military service.

