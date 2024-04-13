All Sections
"1,200 km is no limit": Ukraine now using many more drones on battlefield

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 13 April 2024, 19:30
1,200 km is no limit: Ukraine now using many more drones on battlefield
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi and Defence Minister Rustem Umierov learn about Ukrainian defence innovations on 7 April. Photo: Syrskyi on Facebook

Three times more drones have been provided to frontline Ukrainian forces since the beginning of 2024 than during all of 2023, with hundreds of unmanned ground vehicles in use on the front.

Source: Colonel Vadym Sukharevskyi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during an official event dedicated to the Weapons of Victory. Made in UA post stamp on Saturday, 13 April, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote from Sukharevskyi: "During 2024 so far we have supplied almost three times as many drones as during all of last year. This dynamic continues… There will be more and more."

Details: Sukharevskyi explained that 99% of drones delivered to the front are Ukrainian-made.

He also said that naval surface vessels (or sea drones) currently used to "clean up" the Black Sea will soon be used in the Sea of Azov as well.

Sukharevskyi also said that drones will soon be able to travel more than 1,200 kilometres into Russia, which is the current longest range.

"And believe me, 1,200 kilometres is not a limit today, nor was it a limit yesterday," he said.

He also talked about the creation of new units that will focus on unmanned ground vehicles within the unmanned systems units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The results of their work will be evident by the end of 2024.

Sukharevskyi said that "dozens, even hundreds" of these vehicles were already in use on the front for a variety of purposes.

He added that drones that are now most widely deployed in combat zones, including unmanned aerial vehicles, such as FPV drones, attack drones, night vision drones, and multicopter drones, provide the Ukrainian Armed Forces with a significant advantage and can compensate for "limited resources when it comes to artillery".

Subjects: drones
