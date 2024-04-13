All Sections
Total of 91 combat clashes occur on front line over past day – Ukraine's General Staff report

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 13 April 2024, 07:25
Total of 91 combat clashes occur on front line over past day – Ukraine's General Staff report
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 97 combat clashes occurred between Ukrainian defenders and Russian occupation forces on the front line over the past 24 hours. The Russians launched a total of two missile strikes and 91 airstrikes and deployed multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) 160 times to attack the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas. 

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 13 April

Details: Cities, towns and villages of Sumy, Kharkiv, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts came under fire over the past 24 hours. 

Russian artillery fire targeted over 110 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts.

On the Lyman front, the Russians carried out an attack on Ukrainian positions near Torske (Donetsk Oblast). 

On the Bakhmut front, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 33 Russian attacks near the settlements of Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) as well as Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, Vyimka, Rozdolivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 18 Russian attacks near the settlements of Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Pervomaiske and Netailove (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Kostiantynivka, Vodiane and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians attempted to break through the Ukrainian defences 29 times.

On the Orikhiv front, Russian forces attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders near the settlement of Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) seven times.

On the Kherson front, Russian forces continued their attempts to drive Ukrainian units out of their footholds on the left (east) bank of the Dnipro River. They launched six unsuccessful attacks on the area over the past day.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian defenders continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on Russian occupation forces, exhausting them along the entire line of contact.

Ukraine's Air Force hit 12 areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated and four anti-aircraft missile systems. In addition, Ukrainian air defence assets and personnel downed a Kh-59 missile.  

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck a cluster of Russian military personnel, two air defence systems and an electronic warfare station.

Subjects: General Staffwar
