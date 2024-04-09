All Sections
Ukraine urges international community to neutralise Russian threats to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 9 April 2024, 22:26
Ukraine urges international community to neutralise Russian threats to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
The occupied ZNPP. Photo: Getty Images

On 9 April, Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement on the latest Russian provocations at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

Source: statement on the website of Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry

Quote: "Russia's seizure, militarisation, and ongoing occupation of the ZNPP pose unprecedented threats to nuclear safety not only in Ukraine but throughout Europe and the world.

Throughout their illegal occupation of the plant, the Russian occupiers have grossly violated international law and nuclear and radiation safety norms and standards, including the IAEA's fundamental principles on nuclear safety and security."

Details: The ministry insisted that the ZNPP should be returned to the control of its legal owner, Ukraine, and that Russia must be held accountable for all the crimes it has committed.

Quote: "We call on all states and international organisations, experts and media to take a firm stand to neutralise the threats to nuclear safety created by Russia at the ZNPP and to prevent the aggressor from implementing criminal scenarios in the future.

Russia will stop its manipulations only when it sees that the international community strongly rejects any attempts to mislead it and uncompromisingly defends compliance with international law."

Details: The ministry called on all states and international organisations that value the norms and principles of nuclear safety to strongly condemn Russian provocations at the ZNPP and increase sanctions pressure on Russia.

Background:

  • On 9 April, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported a drone attack on a training centre located on the site of the Russian-occupied ZNPP.
  • Defence Intelligence of Ukraine noted that on 9 April, the Russian occupation forces had once again used drones to simulate a strike on the ZNPP.

Subjects: Foreign Affairs MinistryZaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Foreign Affairs Ministry
