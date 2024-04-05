Idea of deploying troops on ground in Ukraine caused a row between French President and German Chancellor

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reacted with anger to French President Emmanuel Macron’s idea of potentially having allied troops stationed in Ukraine voiced at a summit of European leaders.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Emmanuel Macron first expressed his idea on the possibility of Western partners stationing their military in Ukraine at a closed meeting in Paris at the end of February, where he gathered approximately 20 allies to discuss support for Ukraine.

According to sources familiar with the discussion at the meeting, the leaders spoke in raised tones.

Reportedly, the most emotional reaction came from Olaf Scholz, who, like the majority of participants, was taken aback by the proposal. Scholz was allegedly enraged, accusing Macron of "trying to drag everyone into World War III" and demanding that the conversation be halted because he was opposed to it, and thus there would be no consensus.

Macron, apparently, was prepared for this and responded harshly to Scholz, explaining that his vote would not be the decisive one.

"We do not need a consensus on this issue," the French president allegedly stated, emphasising his desire to find and lead a group of bold states, which did not include Germany.

