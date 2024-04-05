All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Idea of deploying troops on ground in Ukraine caused a row between French President and German Chancellor

Mariia Yemets, Yevhen KizilovFriday, 5 April 2024, 19:29
Idea of deploying troops on ground in Ukraine caused a row between French President and German Chancellor
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron. Stock photo: Getty Images

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reacted with anger to French President Emmanuel Macron’s idea of potentially having allied troops stationed in Ukraine voiced at a summit of European leaders.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Emmanuel Macron first expressed his idea on the possibility of Western partners stationing their military in Ukraine at a closed meeting in Paris at the end of February, where he gathered approximately 20 allies to discuss support for Ukraine.

Advertisement:

According to sources familiar with the discussion at the meeting, the leaders spoke in raised tones.

Reportedly, the most emotional reaction came from Olaf Scholz, who, like the majority of participants, was taken aback by the proposal. Scholz was allegedly enraged, accusing Macron of "trying to drag everyone into World War III" and demanding that the conversation be halted because he was opposed to it, and thus there would be no consensus.

Macron, apparently, was prepared for this and responded harshly to Scholz, explaining that his vote would not be the decisive one.

"We do not need a consensus on this issue," the French president allegedly stated, emphasising his desire to find and lead a group of bold states, which did not include Germany.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: MacronScholzUkrainewar
Advertisement:

UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"

Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW

We would not have lost Trypillia Thermal Power Plant if we had Patriot systems – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Generation of men under 30 smallest in Ukraine, posing threat to conscription – NYT

Polish president hopes Zelenskyy will be wearing a suit at next Three Seas summit

updatedBild journalist says Ukraine has run out of missiles for Patriot and Iris-T air defence systems

All News
Macron
US Secretary of State arrives in France for talks on Ukraine and Gaza
US Department of State responds to article about "anger at Macron" over statement on troops in Ukraine
Macron angered US officials with statements about sending troops to Ukraine – Bloomberg
RECENT NEWS
08:07
Russia loses 840 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over past day
07:50
Total of 78 combat clashes occur on front over past day – Ukraine's General Staff report
07:27
Bomb disposal experts retrieve warhead of Russian missile in Kyiv Oblast
07:02
Ukrainian air defence downs 16 out of 17 Shahed attack drones in one night
06:56
Fire breaks out at energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after downed Russian drone falls
06:37
UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"
05:38
US reacts to Russia's large-scale attack on Ukrainian energy facilities
04:52
Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW
03:38
Explosions heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
01:53
Restoration of Trypillia TPP without air defence systems futile – Ukraine's national energy company
All News
Advertisement: