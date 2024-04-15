All Sections
Satellite images show aftermath of 13 April airstrike on occupied Luhansk

Anastasia ProtzMonday, 15 April 2024, 12:49
Satellite images show aftermath of 13 April airstrike on occupied Luhansk
Explosions in Luhansk. Screenshot: video

Satellite imagery has emerged showing the aftermath of a Ukrainian airstrike on Luhansk Machine Building Plant-100 in the occupied territory.

Source: Skhemy, an investigative reporting project by Radio Liberty; Donbas.Realities

Quote: "Planet Labs satellite images for 14 April available to Skhemy show that at least one of the plant’s buildings suffered significant damage."

Photo: Skhemy

Details: Reports of explosions in the area of the plant in temporarily occupied Luhansk appeared on social media on 13 April, and the first videos from the scene emerged that same day.

Journalists from Donbas.Realities, a Donbas-related project of Radio Liberty, reported that the explosions hit Luhansk Machine-Building Plant-100, where the Russians were repairing military equipment and Russian army personnel were stationed.

 
Photo: Skhemy

On the same day, the Ukrainian Air Force confirmed they had struck a Russian command post in occupied Luhansk Oblast.

