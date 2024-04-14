Ukrainian pilots effectively attack Russian command post in Luhansk

Explosions in the Russian-occupied city of Luhansk. Screenshot

The Air Force has carried out a confirmed strike on a Russian command post in occupied Luhansk.

Source: Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine’s Air Force

Details: It is noted that the Ukrainian Defence Forces have successfully struck the command post of the Russian Centre military grouping in occupied Luhansk.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Having held the pause [needed to keep relevant information from the Russians – ed], I would like to thank the pilots of the Air Force for a successful, and most importantly, an effective strike on an enemy facility in Luhansk Oblast on 13 April 2024.

The Ukrainian pilots did an excellent job and returned to base.

There will be more such strikes on the enemy's rear when Ukraine receives more missiles from our Western partners."

Background: On 13 April, two explosions were heard in the Russian-occupied city of Luhansk, with photos and videos of smoke over the city emerging online.

Support UP or become our patron!